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First Friday Gallery Walk

First Friday Gallery Walk

Make your way to the First Friday Gallery Walk in Oklahoma City's Paseo Arts District to enjoy art gallery openings, wine tastings, live music and more. More than 80 artists and over 25 businesses, all within walking distance, participate by showcasing new works and keeping their doors open late. Plan to visit this lively area for the free gallery walks. Leashed pets are welcome.

Paseo Arts District
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paseo Arts Association
(405) 525 - 2688
https://www.thepaseo.org
Paseo Arts District
3024 Paseo
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 525-2688
https://www.thepaseo.org/