Folds of Honor Tulsa FreedomFest

Celebrate America's Independence with family and friends at Tulsa's annual FreedomFest celebration. This much-anticipated celebration includes all-ages entertainment, a variety of activities and tasty concessions. An annual tradition since 1976, FreedomFest features one of the largest free fireworks displays in Oklahoma. Join the crowds at Tulsa's River Parks, line the banks of the Arkansas River with lawn chairs and enjoy the show. At nightfall, turn your gaze skyward as hundreds of fireworks choreographed to patriotic music are launched from the 21st Street Bridge.