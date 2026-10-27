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Fonseca - Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya Tour

Fonseca - Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya Tour

Fonseca is a celebrated Colombian singer-songwriter known for his vibrant fusion of Latin pop and traditional Colombian rhythms. With a career spanning over a decade, he has captivated audiences with his heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, earning him multiple Latin Grammy nominations.

Catch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on April 3rd!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Fonseca
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/