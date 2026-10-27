Fonseca - Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya Tour
Fonseca - Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya Tour
Fonseca is a celebrated Colombian singer-songwriter known for his vibrant fusion of Latin pop and traditional Colombian rhythms. With a career spanning over a decade, he has captivated audiences with his heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, earning him multiple Latin Grammy nominations.
Catch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on April 3rd!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Fonseca
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500