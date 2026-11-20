Free Children's Meditation Class (Ages 6-12)
Free Children's Meditation Class (Ages 6-12)
Buddha Mind Monastery offers a free Children's Meditation Class for ages 6 to 12, with guided meditation, Buddhist lessons and engaging activities. Families can drop in to any session; there's no need to attend them all.
Saturdays, 2 to 4 p.m.: December 5 and December 19, 2026, and January 16, January 30 and February 13, 2027.
Free of charge. Registration: https://forms.gle/CAvky4GDxWY2fLHFA
Questions: 405-869-0501 or buddhamindokc@gmail.com.
Buddha Mind Monastery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Buddha Mind Monastery
4058690501
buddhamindokc@gmail.com
Buddha Mind Monastery
5800 S. Anderson RoadOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73150
4058690501
buddhamindokc@gmail.com