Free Comic Book Day Event!

Free Comic Book Day is celebrated the first Saturday of May. Visit the Southern Oaks Library for fun and free comic books! *while supplies last.

Video Games Event is from 2-4pm.

Donated from

Super Comics Bros located on 2531 NW 23rd St Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

and

Comic Book Store Atomik Pop! 7884 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139