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Free Comic Book Day Event!

Free Comic Book Day Event!

Free Comic Book Day is celebrated the first Saturday of May. Visit the Southern Oaks Library for fun and free comic books! *while supplies last.

Video Games Event is from 2-4pm.

Donated from

Super Comics Bros located on 2531 NW 23rd St Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

and

Comic Book Store Atomik Pop! 7884 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Southern Oaks Library
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets
Southern Oaks Library
6900 S. Walker Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73139
https://www.metrolibrary.org/locations/southern-oaks