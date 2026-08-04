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Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale

Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale

Join the Friends of the Library for a scaled down version of their traditional February sale. Books, magazines, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, and sets all available. Proceeds support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library book gifting program in Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma Expo. Building at the OKC State Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Metropolitan Library System of Oklahoma County
405.606.3763
friends@metrolibrary.org
https://supportmls.org/fol/

Artist Group Info

Friends of the Library
heather.zeoli@metrolibrary.org
Oklahoma Expo. Building at the OKC State Fairgrounds
3213 Wichita Walk
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107