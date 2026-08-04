Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale
Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale
Join the Friends of the Library for a scaled down version of their traditional February sale. Books, magazines, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, and sets all available. Proceeds support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library book gifting program in Oklahoma County.
Oklahoma Expo. Building at the OKC State Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Metropolitan Library System of Oklahoma County
405.606.3763
friends@metrolibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Friends of the Library
heather.zeoli@metrolibrary.org
Oklahoma Expo. Building at the OKC State Fairgrounds
3213 Wichita WalkOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107