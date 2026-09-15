Frontier City FrightFest 2026

Frontier City's annual Fright Fest returns select nights this fall, with many activities for all ages. Visitors can enjoy Macabre Mazes like the Cadaver Castle and Terror of Prosperity, as well as Sinister Scare Zones such as Clown Town and the Silent Night Slaughterhouse. Don't forget to check out Undead Entertainment at The Cremation and Deadman's Party!

No-boo necklaces are available for those who do not wish to be scared by actors.