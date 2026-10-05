Full Moon Yoga at Mix-Tape

Join Factory Obscura for an intentional gathering and gentle movement led by Beth White of This Land Yoga as we dig into the offerings of the full moon. This time may provide abundance for those willing to slow down long enough to listen. Sinking into the atmosphere of the Wonder Room will allow for imagination to spark, and open the heart to receive and expand.

This session will include slow restorative stretching and sound healing. This class is for people of any skill level.

Participants can explore the full Mix-Tape immersive art experience before the session begins.

Due to the limited space, there are only 30 slots available! Reserve your spot in advance!