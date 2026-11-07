THE FUTURE IS COLLABORATIVE, AND THE FUTURE IS NOW.

The Future of Sound Sessions encourages local musicians to collaborate with artists of other disciplines to create a show like no other.

Doors open at 7:00 PM / Show begins at 7:30 PM

FEATURED ARTISTS

Human Creature (Multidisciplinary Movement theater)

Collaborating with

Brian Dailey (Collaborative percussion musician)

Oaf (Psychedelic Loop Rock)

Collaborating with

CGX Visual (Abstract live audio-reactive visuals)

Future of Sound Sessions Tickets are SEPARATE from Mix-Tape tickets.

$15 in Advance / $17 Day of Show

This performance is ALL AGES.

Mix-Tape Members get in FREE!