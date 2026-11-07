Future of Sound Sessions
Future of Sound Sessions
THE FUTURE IS COLLABORATIVE, AND THE FUTURE IS NOW.
The Future of Sound Sessions encourages local musicians to collaborate with artists of other disciplines to create a show like no other.
Doors open at 7:00 PM / Show begins at 7:30 PM
FEATURED ARTISTS
Human Creature (Multidisciplinary Movement theater)
Collaborating with
Brian Dailey (Collaborative percussion musician)
Oaf (Psychedelic Loop Rock)
Collaborating with
CGX Visual (Abstract live audio-reactive visuals)
Future of Sound Sessions Tickets are SEPARATE from Mix-Tape tickets.
$15 in Advance / $17 Day of Show
This performance is ALL AGES.
Mix-Tape Members get in FREE!
Factory Obscura
$15 / $17
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Factory Obscura
Factory Obscura
25 NW 9th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
info@factoryobscura.com