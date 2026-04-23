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Gallery Giggles

Gallery Giggles

Join us for a baby storytime at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center! One of Metro Library's skilled Early Childhood librarians will lead babies and their caregivers through an exciting, art-based storytime. After meeting in Oklahoma Contemporary's Early Childhood Studio to meet, play, and chat, babies and their grownups will head upstairs to the gallery for stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and more! This is an excellent opportunity to expose young children to visual art.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/gallerygiggles

Oklahoma Contemporary
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org