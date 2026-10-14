Girls Day Out
Girls Day Out
Join us for Girls Day Out shopping day at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building! Over 90 great vendors with everything from handmade jewelry, decor, gifts, childrens and boutiques!
Centennial Building at The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
FREE
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Revolve Productions
tobi@revolve-productions.com
Centennial Building at The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
609 Kiamichi PlaceOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107
405/948-6700