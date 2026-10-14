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Girls Day Out

Girls Day Out

Join us for Girls Day Out shopping day at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building! Over 90 great vendors with everything from handmade jewelry, decor, gifts, childrens and boutiques!

Centennial Building at The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
FREE
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Revolve Productions
tobi@revolve-productions.com
https://www.revolve-productions.com/
Centennial Building at The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds
609 Kiamichi Place
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107
405/948-6700
https://okcfairpark.com/building/centennial-building/