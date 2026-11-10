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Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake – Symphony of Lights

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake – Symphony of Lights

Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a new vision of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake to OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The story of Odette and Prince Siegfried is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each act feels like a living work of art. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Grand Kyiv Ballet has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. Suitable for all ages. Tickets: https://app.ticketsage.net/Page/ViewEvent?permalink=occc-tickets&PerformanceId=345755&ClientId=225

OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
See ticketing website
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Kyiv Ballet
+1 425 588 5154
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
https://artisticspaceproductions.us

Artist Group Info

Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
https://artisticspaceproductions.us
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
7777 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu
https://occc.edu/