Grupo Duelo
Grupo Duelo
Duelo is a renowned Latin music group known for their energetic performances and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with fans across the globe. Blending traditional norteño sounds with contemporary influences, their music captures the essence of life, love, and heartbreak, making them a staple in the regional Mexican music scene.
Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on December 18th!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Grupo Duelo
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500