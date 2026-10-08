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Halloween Night at The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library

Halloween Night at The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library

Come join us at the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library on Saturday, October 24th, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm for some Halloween family fun! We hope you and your family and friends of all ages, will join us for scary stories, games, food, and of course, candy! There will be a cakewalk in the Carnegie Library, as well as games, and story time in the museum. Bring your appetite for hot dogs, chili dogs, and chips, food and drinks will be served in front of the museum. Our theme this year is American mythology, get ready to see some cryptids!

Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum
4052821889
nathan.turner@history.ok.gov
https://www.okterritorialmuseum.org/
Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library
406 E Oklahoma Ave
Guthrie, Oklahoma 73044
405282188
nathan.turner@history.ok.gov
https://www.okterritorialmuseum.org/