Halloween with Factory Obscura

As the sun sets on All Hallow's Eve, join Factory Obscura for the most magical night of the year!

THE PROCESSION - Gather at 6:30 PM Departure at 7:00 PM

Gather on the sidewalk at sunset with Factory Obscura as we carry light into the night together. Illuminated costumes are encouraged, as we march together through Automobile Alley. Bells and chimes are also welcome. The Procession is a free outdoor event, open to everyone.

Enjoy special performances by:

Deonna Marie

Kae Neal

Mars the Musician

Jarvix

Hooplahoma

UNCOVERED: TUNES FROM THE CRYPT

After The Procession, enjoy live music by Baileyboy, Burl, Monte, Strawberry ‘66 and a special one-night-only performance by This is a Dark Ride as they perform popular Halloween songs with a twist!

Tickets: $20 in advance / $23 Day of Show / Free for Mix-Tape Members

*Save $5 when you bundle with your Mix-Tape tickets!

All Ages!

COSTUME CONTEST AFTER THE PROCESSION!

Join us on the sidewalk in front of the Mix-Tape boombox to participate in our costume contest after The Procession!

Those who wish to participate will line up in front of the boombox. Each category will be judged by audience cheers. The winner of each category will receive two free tickets to Uncovered: Tunes from the Crypt, where best overall will be judged.

CATEGORIES INCLUDE Best Use of Light, Best Unconventional Material, Best Group Costume (3 or more), and Best Overall!

PRIZES include 2 Free Mix-Tape tickets & Bonus Track goodie bag for Best Use of Light, best group costume (3 or more), and Best Unconventional Material.

Best Overall will win 6 Mix-Tape tickets plus a Bonus Track goodie bag!

