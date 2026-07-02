© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ham Holiday

Ham Holiday

Come out to the annual Ham Holiday hosted by Central Oklahoma Radio Amateurs. This Oklahoma City ham radio event offers a variety of technical and non-technical programs for all ages. At this Oklahoma City ham radio fest, be sure to check out the DXCC/WAS card checker search, VE testing, flea market and more. Whether you're looking for a new hobby or have years of experience in ham radio, the Ham Holiday has something for you.

OCCC Campus
$10 - $20
Every week through Jul 25, 2026.
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oklahoma ARRL
n5hzr@arrl.org
https://ok.arrl.org/
OCCC Campus
7777 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu
occc.edu/cp