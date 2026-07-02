Ham Holiday
Ham Holiday
Come out to the annual Ham Holiday hosted by Central Oklahoma Radio Amateurs. This Oklahoma City ham radio event offers a variety of technical and non-technical programs for all ages. At this Oklahoma City ham radio fest, be sure to check out the DXCC/WAS card checker search, VE testing, flea market and more. Whether you're looking for a new hobby or have years of experience in ham radio, the Ham Holiday has something for you.
OCCC Campus
$10 - $20
Every week through Jul 25, 2026.
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Oklahoma ARRL
n5hzr@arrl.org
OCCC Campus
7777 S May AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu