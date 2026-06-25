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Hard-Edge Painting Workshop with Jason Wilson

Hard-Edge Painting Workshop with Jason Wilson

Learn the building blocks of precision and patience in this hard-edge painting workshop led by Oklahoma artist Jason Wilson. Participants will explore how to plot, draw, and paint sharp edges and clearly defined shapes, then apply those techniques to create their own precise geometric composition inspired by the works of Frederick Hammersley.

Register at https://qualtrics.ou.edu/jfe/form/SV_1RXQ4Qun5tEY8rI
Registration closes Wednesday, July 22.

Members $45 | Non-members $50
All supplies provided. Open to participants 18+

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
$45-50
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
(405) 325-3272
museuminfo@ou.edu
https://ou.edu/fjjma

Artist Group Info

Jason Wilson
https://www.artbyjasonwilson.com/
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
555 Elm Ave
Norman , Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-3272
http://www.ou.edu/fjjma/