Hard-Edge Painting Workshop with Jason Wilson

Learn the building blocks of precision and patience in this hard-edge painting workshop led by Oklahoma artist Jason Wilson. Participants will explore how to plot, draw, and paint sharp edges and clearly defined shapes, then apply those techniques to create their own precise geometric composition inspired by the works of Frederick Hammersley.

Register at https://qualtrics.ou.edu/jfe/form/SV_1RXQ4Qun5tEY8rI

Registration closes Wednesday, July 22.

Members $45 | Non-members $50

All supplies provided. Open to participants 18+