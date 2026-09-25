Hiring event for OKC job seekers

Spectrum will host Career Connect hiring events on October 1, giving local job seekers an opportunity to meet directly with recruiters and learn about available sales careers with the company.

Spectrum’s sales employees connect customers with Internet, Mobile, TV and other services, working in neighbors, stores and with businesses across the country.

New employees get the training, tools, programs and resources needed to get up to speed, including classroom and on-the-go learning fine-tune their skills for maximum impact. Sales positions offer a competitive starting salary along with uncapped commissions and incentives, offering employees unlimited opportunities to increase their earnings as they grow in their careers.

Spectrum Career Connect Hiring Event

October 1 at

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

11941 N Pennsylvania Ave

Oklahoma City, OK

Candidates can speak directly with Spectrum recruiters about the nearly 100 open sales positions and learn more about working with America’s Connectivity Company®.

Spectrum is hiring for sales roles across our team, with varying levels of experience needed:

• Spectrum Business Account Executive

• Residential Outside Sales Representatives

• Stores Representatives

