Travel back to Oklahoma’s territorial era during History Alive! on the Cherokee Strip at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid.

Presented on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this immersive living history program brings the Cherokee Outlet to life with costumed interpreters, demonstrations of historic trades, and tours of the restored buildings that make up Humphrey Heritage Village.

Guests can explore daily life on the frontier through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and engaging encounters with Oklahoma’s past.

