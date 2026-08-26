Experience the culture of India during the annual India Food & Arts Festival hosted at downtown Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park this September. Dine on authentic food from all different regions of India while shopping for clothes and jewelry from several cultural stalls throughout the event. Take in vibrant elements of Indian culture through dance performances including Bollywood, classical temple and folk dancing as well as a fashion show, live music and traditional art shows. Don't forget to visit the artists' zone, full of activities where guests of all ages will learn traditional Indian crafts and art forms.