Industry Night

Join Oklahoma Contemporary’s The Garde, a group of art-minded young professionals, for a night of celebration open to all. We’re raising a glass to the hardworking individuals who keep our hospitality and service industries thriving, and yes, we picked Monday so they can kick back and celebrate too! Your ticket includes two free drinks, light bites, a junk food bar, access to an amazing raffle, gallery tours, DJ beats, and grammable photo ops. Relax, enjoy the evening off, and get your tickets now!

Must be 21+ to attend.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/industrynight