Jahruba Fest 2026

The Jaz Lambeth Foundation announces the return of it's signature annual fundraiser taking place Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at The Standard in Norman, OK.

This evening of food, music and community is both a celebration of the arts and rally for a cause, with proceeds supporting the Jaz Lambeth Foundation's mission: Making More Musicians. Through scholarships, performance spaces, educational workshops, student resources, cultural exchange program, and artist development, the foundation is committed to empowering the next generation of musicians.