Jazz Wednesday at BURN OKC
Jazz Wednesday at BURN OKC
Jazz Wednesdays at BURN OKC bring live music to the lounge every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring the Noah Engh Trio. The weekly event creates a midweek evening centered around live jazz, conversation and a relaxed atmosphere. Guests can enjoy performances from the trio while experiencing the lounge’s food, drinks and inviting setting.
BURN OKC
Every week through Aug 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
BURN OKC
13230 Pawnee Dr #120Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
(405) 607-0813