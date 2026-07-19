Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy are a Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop duo comprised of siblings Jesse Huerta and Joy Huerta. With their unique blend of pop, rock, and folk influences, they have captivated audiences across Latin America and beyond. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and melodic harmonies, the duo has established themselves as one of the leading forces in contemporary Latin music.
Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on August 19th!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Jesse & Joy
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500