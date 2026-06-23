John Calvin Abney House Concert
John Calvin Abney House Concert
Curious Pair Presents welcomes back John Calvin Abney, a multi-instrumentalist folk singer from Tulsa. The private show will be held at a private residence in Oklahoma City, offering attendees an intimate concert experience.
Once registered, attendees will receive the address from promoters.
For registration, contact Curious Pair at curiouspairpresents@gmail.com.
Private Residence (Curious Pair Presents)
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Curious Pair Presents
205-616-5009
d.e.wedge@hotmail.com