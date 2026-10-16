© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Johnny Bell Live at Opolis

Johnny Bell Live at Opolis

Johnny Bell is a Northern New Mexico-based musician whose work explores the banjo as a vehicle for expansive, progressive instrumental music. Working from within the lineage of American Primitive music but drawing equally from heavier experimental influences, Bell juxtaposes traditional technique with acoustic drone, recursive patterns, and layered sonic textures, foregrounding the banjo's darker and more resonant possibilities. His latest album Mountain States (Centripetal Force/Ramble Records, 2026) has drawn wide critical praise, with KLOF Mag calling it "an excellent, wide-ranging album with a deep sense of place," Bandcamp Daily praising its "acoustic zones that should appeal to string-band geeks, ambient naturalists, American Primitive aficionados, horizon-wide hypno-jammers, and way-out-there travelers alike," and The Big Takeover describing it as a "significant contribution to contemporary instrumental music."

OPOLIS
$10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OPOLIS
405-230-0311
andy@opolis.org
opolis.org

Artist Group Info

Johnny Bell
johnnybellsounds@gmail.com
(505) 301-3122
OPOLIS
113 North Crawford
Norman , Oklahoma 73069
405-230-0311
info@opolis.org
opolis.org