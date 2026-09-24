Jordan Rainer at the McSwain Theatre

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jordan Rainer, a proud Chickasaw citizen and native of Atoka, Oklahoma, returns to light up the McSwain Theatre stage with her signature sound.

Earning a standout four-chair turn on NBC’s “The Voice” and finishing as a top finalist, she went on to be named 2023 New Female Artist of the Year at the Texas Country Music Awards, continuing to build momentum nationwide. Following the success of last year’s “Outlaw Revival” and her single “Where the Cowboys Are,” she is now gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new album, “Outlaw Revival.”