Late Night 2026

The party doesn’t stop when the Ball ends! Save the date for Late Night, beginning immediately after our sold-out Renaissance Ball.

Late Night is OKCMOA’s signature after-party—where cocktails flow, the dance floor stays packed, and the city’s most stylish crowd keeps the celebration going through midnight. Expect a bold theme, delicious bites, and lively musical entertainment.

Friday, October 2, 2026

Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s Roof Terrace

9 pm–Midnight

Open Bar | Light Bites | Dancing | Cocktail Attire

This year, "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art," opening at the Museum on October 31, sets the stage for both the 50th annual Renaissance Ball and Late Night. The exhibition brings together Art Nouveau treasures from the rich holdings of the Chrysler Museum of Art, drawing primarily from the gifts of Walter P. and Jean Chrysler, whose homes once served as showrooms for these extraordinary works.

Your support through Late Night helps make exhibitions like "The Triumph of Nature" possible in Oklahoma City. Join us for an unforgettable evening where art and cocktails meet in Art Nouveau style.

Tickets Start at $125

$125 Moderns Members

$150 Other Guests

Discounts are applied at checkout. Not a Moderns member? Join now at okcmoa.com/moderns. Tickets will not be available at the door. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.