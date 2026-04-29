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Learn Bridge in A Day?©--Free Workshop!

Learn Bridge in A Day?©--Free Workshop!

Learn Bridge in a Day?© is a nationally recognized, hands‑on workshop that delivers a fast, engaging introduction to the fundamental concepts of bridge. Participants will enjoy a whirlwind tour of the greatest—and brainiest—card game ever invented.

A light lunch will be served at noon, and each participant will receive a textbook. People of all ages are welcome, including teens and mature preteens. Bring a friend or make new ones—no partner required. Come play cards with us!

Pre‑registration is much appreciated but not required. To pre‑register, simply email Fun & Games Duplicate Bridge Club--funandgamesdbc@gmail.com

Fun and Games Duplicate Bridge Club
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Fun and Games Duplicate Bridge Club
Fun and Games Duplicate Bridge Club
11928 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73120
(405) 608-5300
funandgamesdbc@gmail.com
https://funandgamesduplicatebridgeclub.com/