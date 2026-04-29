Learn Bridge in A Day?©--Free Workshop!

Learn Bridge in a Day?© is a nationally recognized, hands‑on workshop that delivers a fast, engaging introduction to the fundamental concepts of bridge. Participants will enjoy a whirlwind tour of the greatest—and brainiest—card game ever invented.

A light lunch will be served at noon, and each participant will receive a textbook. People of all ages are welcome, including teens and mature preteens. Bring a friend or make new ones—no partner required. Come play cards with us!

Pre‑registration is much appreciated but not required. To pre‑register, simply email Fun & Games Duplicate Bridge Club--funandgamesdbc@gmail.com