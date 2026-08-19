Let's Go Clubbing
Let's Go Clubbing
"Let's Go Clubbing" (AKA "How Book Clubs Can Save The World"), is a panel discussion about book clubs- how to start them, keep them alive and what they do for you and your community. A group of Independent Booksellers and book club representatives are hosting at Full Circle - They include Bookish, Best of Books, Commonplace, Literati Press, and Second Story.
Full Circle Bookstore
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com