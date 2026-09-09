Let's Talk About It: Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich
Let's Talk About It: Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich
For decades, Oklahoma City University has proudly hosted the lively series, Let's Talk About It, Oklahoma!, sponsored by Oklahoma Humanities. Oklahoma Humanities now offers single-book sessions, and the Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film & Literature offers Community Book Conversations. All are free & open to the public. Join us for illuminating presentations and community-building through group discussions. Delve into topics from civil rights, to history, to mystery — and beyond!
Sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City University
Petree College of Arts & Sciences Walker Center, Room 151
NW 26th and N. Florida
Each session features a short lecture, followed by small-group discussion of the book.
Oklahoma City University, Walker Center 151
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film and Literature
405-208-5707
filmlit@okcu.edu
Artist Group Info
cooneymayak@gmail.com
Oklahoma City University, Walker Center 151
2501 N Blackwelder AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106