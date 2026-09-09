Let's Talk About It: Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich

For decades, Oklahoma City University has proudly hosted the lively series, Let's Talk About It, Oklahoma!, sponsored by Oklahoma Humanities. Oklahoma Humanities now offers single-book sessions, and the Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film & Literature offers Community Book Conversations. All are free & open to the public. Join us for illuminating presentations and community-building through group discussions. Delve into topics from civil rights, to history, to mystery — and beyond!

Sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City University

Petree College of Arts & Sciences Walker Center, Room 151

NW 26th and N. Florida

Each session features a short lecture, followed by small-group discussion of the book.