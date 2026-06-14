Leyenda Convention: Aaron Larget-Caplan in Concert

Aaron Larget-Caplan is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer, and recording artist celebrated for his innovative programming and championing of contemporary music. Praised for his “astounding technical proficiency and artistic delicacy,” he has premiered more than 120 works, performed across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and released 11 critically acclaimed albums with over 13 million streams worldwide. A passionate advocate for expanding the guitar repertoire, Larget-Caplan is the creator of the New Lullaby Project and a leading voice in modern classical guitar performance, education, and collaboration.