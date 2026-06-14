Leyenda Convention: Aaron Larget-Caplan in Concert
Leyenda Convention: Aaron Larget-Caplan in Concert
Aaron Larget-Caplan is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer, and recording artist celebrated for his innovative programming and championing of contemporary music. Praised for his “astounding technical proficiency and artistic delicacy,” he has premiered more than 120 works, performed across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and released 11 critically acclaimed albums with over 13 million streams worldwide. A passionate advocate for expanding the guitar repertoire, Larget-Caplan is the creator of the New Lullaby Project and a leading voice in modern classical guitar performance, education, and collaboration.
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
10
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Leyeda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
Artist Group Info
Aaron Larget-Caplan
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVEOKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402