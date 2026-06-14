Leyenda Convention: David Leisner in Concert

David Leisner, recipient of the Leyenda Foundation’s 2026 Celedonio Romero Lifetime Achievement Award, is one of today’s most respected classical guitarists. Praised for his expressive playing, innovative programming, and dedication to expanding the guitar repertoire, he has premiered works by leading composers, including Philip Glass and Osvaldo Golijov. As an acclaimed recording artist, composer, and educator, Leisner has performed on major stages worldwide and continues to inspire guitarists through his performances, teaching, and influential book Playing with Ease.