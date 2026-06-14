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Leyenda Convention: David Leisner in Concert

Leyenda Convention: David Leisner in Concert

David Leisner, recipient of the Leyenda Foundation’s 2026 Celedonio Romero Lifetime Achievement Award, is one of today’s most respected classical guitarists. Praised for his expressive playing, innovative programming, and dedication to expanding the guitar repertoire, he has premiered works by leading composers, including Philip Glass and Osvaldo Golijov. As an acclaimed recording artist, composer, and educator, Leisner has performed on major stages worldwide and continues to inspire guitarists through his performances, teaching, and influential book Playing with Ease.

Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
25
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Leyenda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
https://www.leyenda-foundation.com/

Artist Group Info

David Leisner
https://davidleisner.com/
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVE
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402