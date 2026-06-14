Leyenda Convention: David Leisner in Concert
Leyenda Convention: David Leisner in Concert
David Leisner, recipient of the Leyenda Foundation’s 2026 Celedonio Romero Lifetime Achievement Award, is one of today’s most respected classical guitarists. Praised for his expressive playing, innovative programming, and dedication to expanding the guitar repertoire, he has premiered works by leading composers, including Philip Glass and Osvaldo Golijov. As an acclaimed recording artist, composer, and educator, Leisner has performed on major stages worldwide and continues to inspire guitarists through his performances, teaching, and influential book Playing with Ease.
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
25
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Leyenda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
Artist Group Info
David Leisner
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVEOKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402