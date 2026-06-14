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Leyenda Convention: Flamenco Night

Leyenda Convention: Flamenco Night

Experience the passion and artistry of flamenco as Carlos Menchaca, Eloy Gonzales, Vicente Griego “El Cartucho,” and Erika Vasquez unite for an unforgettable evening of dance, music, and tradition.

Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
25
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Leyenda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
https://www.leyenda-foundation.com/

Artist Group Info

Carlos Menchaca, Eloy Gonzales, Vicente Griego “El Cartucho,” and Erika Vasquez
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVE
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402