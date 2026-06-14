Leyenda Convention: Flamenco Night
Leyenda Convention: Flamenco Night
Experience the passion and artistry of flamenco as Carlos Menchaca, Eloy Gonzales, Vicente Griego “El Cartucho,” and Erika Vasquez unite for an unforgettable evening of dance, music, and tradition.
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
25
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Leyenda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
Artist Group Info
Carlos Menchaca, Eloy Gonzales, Vicente Griego “El Cartucho,” and Erika Vasquez
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVEOKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402