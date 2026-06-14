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Leyenda Convention: Night of Stars

Leyenda Convention: Night of Stars

The Leyenda Convention culminates in its most anticipated event of the week: an extraordinary gathering of the artists, visionaries, and masters who define the spirit of Leyenda.

Featuring Los Romeros, Mark Whitfield, David Leisner, Stephen Goss, and John Knowles, this landmark concert unites the leading voices of the Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute, Charlie Christian Institute, John Knowles Acoustic Institute, and the broader Leyenda artistic community for one unforgettable evening.

More than a finale, this performance is a celebration of lineage, innovation, and artistic unity — where classical, jazz, fingerstyle, composition, and tradition converge on a single stage. From legendary repertoire to spontaneous collaboration, Night of Legends embodies the very heart of the Leyenda Foundation: honoring the past while shaping the future of the guitar.

Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
25-100
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Leyenda Foundation
405-535-7940
damian@leyendafoundation.com
https://www.leyenda-foundation.com/

Artist Group Info

Los Romeros, Mark Whitfield, David Leisner, Stephen Goss, and John Knowles
Oklahoma City University Petree Recital Hall
2503 N BLACKWELDER AVE
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma 73106-1402