Leyenda Convention: Night of Stars

The Leyenda Convention culminates in its most anticipated event of the week: an extraordinary gathering of the artists, visionaries, and masters who define the spirit of Leyenda.

Featuring Los Romeros, Mark Whitfield, David Leisner, Stephen Goss, and John Knowles, this landmark concert unites the leading voices of the Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute, Charlie Christian Institute, John Knowles Acoustic Institute, and the broader Leyenda artistic community for one unforgettable evening.

More than a finale, this performance is a celebration of lineage, innovation, and artistic unity — where classical, jazz, fingerstyle, composition, and tradition converge on a single stage. From legendary repertoire to spontaneous collaboration, Night of Legends embodies the very heart of the Leyenda Foundation: honoring the past while shaping the future of the guitar.