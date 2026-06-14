Leyenda Teacher Feature: Maya Ana Lončar & Michael Nigro

Witness the transformation of "pedagogy" into "pure art" as these masters take the stage to showcase the depth of the classical guitar repertoire.

The Performers:

Maya Ana Loncar: Known for her "soulful and crystalline" interpretations, Maya brings a vibrant, international perspective to the stage, blending technical precision with a deep, lyrical narrative.

Michael Nigro: A seasoned virtuoso celebrated for his championing of South American and Spanish masterpieces. His performances are a masterclass in tone, color, and the "singing" quality of the guitar.

The Experience: From the intricate polyphony of the Baroque to the fiery rhythms of Argentina and the deep Spanish tradition, this concert is a testament to the level of excellence the Leyenda Foundation represents.

