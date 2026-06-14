Leyenda Teacher Feature: Richie Johanson & Jacob Lyerly

The classroom meets the concert hall as two inspiring educators and rising artists, Richard Johansson and Jacob Lyerly, take the stage for an evening of artistry, passion, and connection through music.

More than a performance, this concert is a reflection of the creativity, musicianship, and educational spirit shaping the future of classical guitar. Experience the ideas explored throughout the convention brought vividly to life through dynamic interpretation and expressive storytelling.

The Performers:

Richard Johansson: Praised by Berta Rojas as “a passionate and natural performer,” Richard combines virtuosic playing with a deep commitment to guitar pedagogy. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music under David Leisner, he has performed internationally and with leading orchestras while inspiring the next generation of guitarists through teaching and curriculum development.

Jacob Lyerly: A guitarist and educator devoted to building community through music, Jacob brings warmth, artistry, and purpose to every performance. From healthcare concerts at Johns Hopkins Hospital to innovative public school guitar programs, his work reflects a belief in music’s power to connect, inspire, and uplift.

The Experience:

From lyrical intimacy to energetic ensemble-inspired textures, this concert highlights the artistry of educators who are redefining what it means to perform, teach, and serve through music.

Join us for an evening celebrating the performers who are shaping the future of classical guitar both on and off the stage.