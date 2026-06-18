Liberty Bell at Ol' Glory Hat Company
Liberty Bell at Ol' Glory Hat Company
The Liberty Bell, a commemorative bell forged from steel recovered from the World Trade Center and cast to mark America's 250th anniversary, makes a public stop at Ol' Glory Hat Company in the historic OKC Stockyards. The bell is traveling the country with U.S. Navy Antiterrorism Officer Kevin Fahlund, with stops including The Alamo. Free public appearance - a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness this historic bell.
Ol' Glory Hat Company
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ol' Glory Hat Company
(405) 470-7600
janelle@oghatco.com
Artist Group Info
janelle.nightingale@gmail.com
Ol' Glory Hat Company
1111 S Agnew AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73108
(405) 470-7600