LibertyFest Concert In The Park
LibertyFest Concert In The Park
Celebrate our country's 250th birthday with a free concert featuring the LibertyFest Band! Held on UCO's campus, adjacent to Mitchell Hall, the concert will last for around an hour, with ice cream served after. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
University of Central Oklahoma
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
LibertyFest
contact@libertyfest.org
University of Central Oklahoma
100 N. University Dr.Edmond, Oklahoma 73034