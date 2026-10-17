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Light The Night

Light The Night

Join Blood Cancer United for Light The Night at Scissortail Park on Friday, October 23, from 5:30–8:30 p.m.!

Light The Night is more than a walk—it’s a powerful evening of hope, remembrance, and community as we come together to celebrate survivors, honor those we’ve lost, and stand alongside individuals and families impacted by blood cancer.

Experience an inspiring evening filled with connection, celebration, and the beautiful glow of illuminated lanterns, each representing a personal story and our shared commitment to a world without blood cancer.

Whether you’re walking in honor of someone you love, celebrating your own journey, or simply showing your support, there is a place for you at Light The Night.

Together, we bring light to the darkness of cancer.

Location: Scissortail Park, Oklahoma City
Date: Friday, October 23, 2026
Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Register or learn more: https://lightthenight.org/events/oklahoma-city

Registration is free, and everyone is welcome!

Sky Rink at Scissortail Park
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Blood Cancer United
4056154960
tara.burnett@bloodcancerunited.org
https://bloodcancerunited.org/
Sky Rink at Scissortail Park
801 S. Robinson
OKC, Oklahoma 73109
juniors@okvd.net
http://www.oklahomavictorydolls.com/