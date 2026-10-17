Join Blood Cancer United for Light The Night at Scissortail Park on Friday, October 23, from 5:30–8:30 p.m.!

Light The Night is more than a walk—it’s a powerful evening of hope, remembrance, and community as we come together to celebrate survivors, honor those we’ve lost, and stand alongside individuals and families impacted by blood cancer.

Experience an inspiring evening filled with connection, celebration, and the beautiful glow of illuminated lanterns, each representing a personal story and our shared commitment to a world without blood cancer.

Whether you’re walking in honor of someone you love, celebrating your own journey, or simply showing your support, there is a place for you at Light The Night.

Together, we bring light to the darkness of cancer.

Location: Scissortail Park, Oklahoma City

Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Register or learn more: https://lightthenight.org/events/oklahoma-city

Registration is free, and everyone is welcome!