Event Title: Light The Night Tulsa | Blood Cancer United

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Time: 5:30–8:30 PM

Location: Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103

Admission: Free and open to the public

Event Description:

Join Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) for Light The Night Tulsa on Thursday, October 22, at Guthrie Green.

Light The Night is an inspiring evening of hope, remembrance, and community, bringing together blood cancer patients, survivors, families, and supporters to celebrate those who have survived, honor those we have lost, and stand beside those still fighting.

As the sun sets, hundreds of illuminated lanterns will shine across Guthrie Green, each representing a personal connection to blood cancer and a shared commitment to a world without it.

Enjoy family-friendly activities, hear powerful stories of courage and resilience, and experience a moving lantern ceremony and community walk beginning at approximately 7:00 PM.

Every step helps advance Blood Cancer United’s mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through lifesaving research, patient support, and advocacy.

Whether your life has been touched by blood cancer or you simply want to make a difference, we invite you to come walk with us. Together, we can remind every family facing blood cancer that they are never alone.

Registration is free. All are welcome.

Register or learn more: https://lightthenight.org/events/tulsa