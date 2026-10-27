Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour

Little Feat is an iconic American rock band formed in 1969, renowned for their eclectic blend of rock, blues, funk, and country influences. The band has a distinctive sound characterized by intricate musicianship, rich harmonies, and lively performances. Over the decades, Little Feat has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, cementing their status as a cornerstone of American music.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on May 7th!