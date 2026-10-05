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Little Light House Mini-Laps

Little Light House Mini-Laps

Mini-Laps is the sweetest event of celebration. Each student takes a lap around the track as announcers share their Little Light House journey with the crowd. Parents fundraise in preparation for their little ones to show all their hard work.

Oklahoma Christian School
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Little Light House
9186646746
events@littlelighthouse.org
https://www.littlelighthouse.org/
Oklahoma Christian School
4680 E 2nd St
Edmond, Oklahoma 73034
4055480100
events@littlelighthouse.org
https://www.littlelighthouse.org/oklahoma-city/