Little Light House Mini-Laps
Little Light House Mini-Laps
Mini-Laps is the sweetest event of celebration. Each student takes a lap around the track as announcers share their Little Light House journey with the crowd. Parents fundraise in preparation for their little ones to show all their hard work.
Oklahoma Christian School
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Little Light House
9186646746
events@littlelighthouse.org
Oklahoma Christian School
4680 E 2nd StEdmond, Oklahoma 73034
4055480100
events@littlelighthouse.org