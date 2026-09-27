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Los Gemelos De Sinaloa

Los Gemelos De Sinaloa

Los Gemelos De Sinaloa is a dynamic duo known for their captivating regional Mexican music that blends traditional sounds with contemporary influences. Hailing from Sinaloa, they have carved a niche for themselves in the world of banda and norteño music, captivating audiences with their heartfelt lyrics and vibrant performances.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 29th!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Los Gemelos De Sinaloa
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/