Los Gemelos De Sinaloa
Los Gemelos De Sinaloa
Los Gemelos De Sinaloa is a dynamic duo known for their captivating regional Mexican music that blends traditional sounds with contemporary influences. Hailing from Sinaloa, they have carved a niche for themselves in the world of banda and norteño music, captivating audiences with their heartfelt lyrics and vibrant performances.
Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 29th!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Los Gemelos De Sinaloa
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500