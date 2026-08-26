Los Tigres del Norte in Concert

From San Jose, California, Los Tigres del Norte has been captivating audiences since 1968, selling more than 32 million albums and earning a Grammy for its 1988 album Gracias, América sin Fronteras. Known for its signature blend of romantic ballads and corridos, the group will bring fan-favorite hits including “Por Amor,” “Duro,” and “Contrabando Y Traición.”

Less than a two-hour drive from OKC, turn your trip to WinStar World Casino and Resort into an unforgettable weekend—because summer isn’t over yet! Book the Los Tigres del Norte entertainment package and enjoy two 200-level tickets, a one-night hotel stay, and $25 in Bonus Play. While you’re on property, make the most of your stay with 18 dining and beverage options, a variety of gaming plazas with 10,000+ games, two-story spa, shopping, and more.