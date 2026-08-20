Join us for Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance, Oklahoma Contemporary's stylish biennial fundraising celebration! Inspired by the boundless imagination and creative legacy of Wayne Coyne, this spectacular after-dark event celebrates the forthcoming exhibition Happily One Freak: A Wayne Coyne Retrospective. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of bold fashion, immersive art, inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and unexpected experiences.