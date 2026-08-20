Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance
Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance
Join us for Luxe Affair: Psychedelic Elegance, Oklahoma Contemporary's stylish biennial fundraising celebration! Inspired by the boundless imagination and creative legacy of Wayne Coyne, this spectacular after-dark event celebrates the forthcoming exhibition Happily One Freak: A Wayne Coyne Retrospective. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of bold fashion, immersive art, inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and unexpected experiences.
Oklahoma Contemporary
$150-$250
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org