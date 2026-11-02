Main Street of America
Main Street of America
Celebrate 100 years of Route 66 with brand new music by Tactus Music Director Warren Puffer Jones. Focusing on the lives of various people throughout the history and geography of Route 66, the piece highlights how the story of the road represents the diversity and vibrancy of American life. The hour-long work is scored for five voices and fifteen instruments.
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
$13.59
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Tactus Chamber Orchestra & Vocal Ensemble
info@tactusensemble.org
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
11 NW 11th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103