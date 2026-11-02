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Main Street of America

Main Street of America

Celebrate 100 years of Route 66 with brand new music by Tactus Music Director Warren Puffer Jones. Focusing on the lives of various people throughout the history and geography of Route 66, the piece highlights how the story of the road represents the diversity and vibrancy of American life. The hour-long work is scored for five voices and fifteen instruments.

Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
$13.59
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tactus Chamber Orchestra & Vocal Ensemble
info@tactusensemble.org
https://www.tactusensemble.org/
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
11 NW 11th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103