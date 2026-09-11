Market in the Park & Pigs in the Park BBQ Competition

The annual Market in the Park in Harrah features a wide variety of arts and crafts, delicious barbecue and great live music. Head to Heritage Park this October and browse vendors from across the United States featuring handcrafted items such as jewelry, pottery, furniture, fine art and more. From home decor to accessories, there's something for everyone at Market in the Park. The kids will love the children's area with family-friendly activities, a large pumpkin page and much more fun. Don't forget to bring a big appetite for some delicious barbecue at the Pigs in the Park cook-off. Area cooks will compete for bragging rights and the chance to call their specific recipe the best.