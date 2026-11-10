© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover

McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover

Christmas magic is in the air and the McSwain Theatre is celebrating Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. In the middle of the holiday rush, there is a quiet magic in slowing down. Our hearts turn toward timeless traditions that ground us. Create a new tradition this year with us at the McSwain and bring your family to spend time with our family.

We invite you to join us for our wonderful Christmas Spectacular featuring the talented Jae L. & Crossover and wonderful special guests. Purchase your tickets now at McSwainTheatre.com or call the box office at (580) 332-8108.

McSwain Theatre
$15 - Regular, $13 - Senior and $10 - Child
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
https://mcswaintheatre.com/
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main Street
Ada, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com
https://mcswaintheatre.com/