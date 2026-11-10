McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover

Christmas magic is in the air and the McSwain Theatre is celebrating Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. In the middle of the holiday rush, there is a quiet magic in slowing down. Our hearts turn toward timeless traditions that ground us. Create a new tradition this year with us at the McSwain and bring your family to spend time with our family.

We invite you to join us for our wonderful Christmas Spectacular featuring the talented Jae L. & Crossover and wonderful special guests. Purchase your tickets now at McSwainTheatre.com or call the box office at (580) 332-8108.