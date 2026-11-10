McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
Christmas magic is in the air and the McSwain Theatre is celebrating Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. In the middle of the holiday rush, there is a quiet magic in slowing down. Our hearts turn toward timeless traditions that ground us. Create a new tradition this year with us at the McSwain and bring your family to spend time with our family.
We invite you to join us for our wonderful Christmas Spectacular featuring the talented Jae L. & Crossover and wonderful special guests. Purchase your tickets now at McSwainTheatre.com or call the box office at (580) 332-8108.
McSwain Theatre
$15 - Regular, $13 - Senior and $10 - Child
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com