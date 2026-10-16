McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
Music has a way of bringing us together. Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., gather with people who make life meaningful for an unforgettable evening of live music at the McSwain Theatre. Jae L. & Crossover, joined by special guests, will perform a crowd-pleasing mix of country favorites, rock hits and gospel classics.
Make memories, share the night and enjoy music for every generation.
McSwain Theatre
$15 - Regular, $13 - Senior and $10 - Child
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com